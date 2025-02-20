Clarksville’s Beaver 100.3 Raises $91K for Camp Rainbow

Saga Communications Clarksville’s Beaver 100.3 (WVVR) wrapped up its annual Camp Rainbow Radiothon, raising more than $91,000. With this year’s contributions, the station has surpassed the $1 million fundraising mark since the event began in 2009.

Camp Rainbow is an annual summer camp held at Land Between the Lakes’ Brandon Springs, providing a traditional camp experience for children who might not otherwise be able to attend due to medical challenges. Each year, 40 to 45 children between the ages of 5 and 12 participate, supported by nearly 100 volunteers.

The two-day radiothon featured emotional stories from campers, parents, and counselors, with Beaver 100.3 on-air personalities Chad and Monica highlighting the camp’s impact on children facing serious medical conditions.

Camp Director Jereme Miner commented, “We just blew $1 million in 16 years out of the water. It’s unbelievably amazing. What this Radiothon has done for Camp Rainbow is special, and we couldn’t have done this without everyone involved.”