Trump Takes A Say In FCC Operations With New Executive Order

As concerns about political “weaponization” of the FCC grow among Democrats, President Donald Trump is seeking an active role in the Commission’s regulatory operations. A new executive order issued by the White House mandates increased presidential supervision over independent federal regulatory agencies like the FCC and the FTC.

These agencies must now submit major regulatory actions for review by the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs before publication in the Federal Register. The order, framed as a measure to ensure government accountability, seeks to centralize oversight of agencies historically allowed to operate with a degree of autonomy.

The directive states, “No employee of the executive branch acting in their official capacity may advance an interpretation of the law as the position of the United States that contravenes the President or the Attorney General’s opinion on a matter of law.”

The executive order asserts that previous administrations permitted “so-called independent regulatory agencies” to exercise significant executive authority without adequate presidential oversight. To address this, the directive requires independent agencies to coordinate policies and strategic plans with the White House Domestic Policy Council, the White House National Economic Council, and the Office of Management and Budget.

Additionally, each agency must establish a White House Liaison.

The executive order also gives the OMB broader authority to review independent regulatory agencies’ activities for consistency with presidential policies. OMB is tasked with setting performance standards and reporting directly to the President on agency efficiency. The order further states that OMB may adjust agencies’ funding allocations and even restrict expenditures on certain activities “as necessary and appropriate to advance the President’s policies and priorities.”

For broadcasters, the move comes as Democrats express “serious concern” over FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s newly opened investigations targeting ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, and NPR, while omitting Fox. FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez also spoke along similar lines in an address to the 2025 State of the Net Conference.

The executive order is expected to face legal challenges, particularly on the basis of separation of powers. Recent Supreme Court rulings, such as SEC vs. Jarkesy and Loper Bright Enterprises vs. Raimondo, have reshaped the legal landscape for regulatory agencies by limiting their authority and shifting power to the courts.