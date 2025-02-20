US Growth Offsets Mexico Challenges for TelevisaUnivision in Q4

TelevisaUnivision reported its Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results, marking the first full quarter under CEO Daniel Alegre. Alegre described 2024 as a year of “continued momentum” for the company, citing his early optimism.

Alegre, who took over the role following Wade Davis’ departure in September, said, “My early days at the helm have reinforced the tremendous opportunity ahead of us.”

In the US, TelevisaUnivision saw growth across its Univision, UniMás, and Uforia Audio Network properties. The Spanish-language broadcaster operates 35 radio stations in the US. Advertising revenue in the US rose to $475.6 million from $467.2 million, while subscription and licensing revenue increased to $346.5 million from $328.5 million. The company attributed these gains to direct-to-consumer advertising revenue and the continued success of its ViX streaming platform.

Political advertising played a significant role in Q4 performance, contributing to a record-breaking $70 million in political ad revenue throughout 2024. Additionally, sports revenue growth helped drive domestic results.

However, revenue in Mexico declined, impacting the company’s overall performance. Advertising revenue in the country, measured in US dollars, fell to $377.4 million from $392.8 million, while subscription and licensing revenue dropped to $119.2 million from $122.3 million.

TelevisaUnivision reported a 1% decline in consolidated total revenue, which fell to $1.344 billion from $1.357 billion. However, excluding foreign exchange impacts, revenue grew by 4%. Despite revenue growth in the US, operating costs surged. Direct operating expenses climbed to $672.3 million from $503.4 million in Q4 2023. Additionally, the company logged a $900.2 million impairment charge, compared to $1.011 billion in the same period last year.

The company reported a Q4 2024 net loss of $809.7 million, which narrowed from a net loss of $912.1 million in Q4 2023. On a full-year basis, TelevisaUnivision’s net loss improved to $666.7 million in 2024, down from $866.9 million in 2023 and $1.506 billion in 2022.