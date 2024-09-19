Daniel Alegre To Lead TelevisaUnivision As New CEO

TelevisaUnivision has announced the appointment of Daniel Alegre as its new Chief Executive Officer. Alegre succeeds Wade Davis, who will transition to the role of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and continue on the Board’s Executive Committee.

A native of Mexico, Alegre brings more than 30 years of global experience in media, entertainment, and technology. His extensive background includes leadership roles at Yuga Labs as CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer at Activision Blizzard. Alegre also held various executive positions during a 16-year tenure at Google, where he helped expand the company’s presence in Latin America and Asia.

Under Wade Davis’s leadership, TelevisaUnivision underwent the $4.8 billion merger that created the company two years ago. The company has invested heavily in both streaming and linear television, with its ViX streaming service nearing profitability. The Spanish-language broadcaster operates 35 radio stations in the US.

TelevisaUnivision Executive Chairman Alfonso de Angoitia said, “On behalf of the Board, I’m excited to welcome Daniel to TelevisaUnivision as we embark on the next phase of our strategic journey focused on further integration and optimization. It’s been a very dynamic media environment, and we are grateful for what Wade has accomplished in the turnaround of Univision.”

“We are proud stewards of a storied and prolific content factory containing the largest Spanish language library of rich and iconic intellectual property. As we look to grow our unparalleled market position and the recent investments in our linear and streaming platforms as well as our news and sports products, Daniel is the right leader at the right time to take the helm. His unique global operational experience working in the US, Mexico and Latin America across technology, digital platforms and entertainment honed over three decades is exactly what TelevisaUnivision needs to drive our next phase.”

Daniel Alegre commented, “The US and Mexico represent the most valuable and populous Spanish-language markets in the world, a demographic that is becoming more prominent both regionally and globally. Building on TelevisaUnivision’s solid foundation, global content pipeline, ongoing investments in cutting-edge technologies, and unmatched reach, we are uniquely positioned to continue serving this vital audience…I look forward to working with our global teams and partners to build on TelevisaUnivision’s great history and take the company to new heights.”

Wade Davis added, “We could not have picked a better successor than Daniel, who brings an incredible track record of operational and strategic execution. He is the ideal executive to take TelevisaUnivision into its next phase of growth. The company’s future is bright, and I look forward to supporting Daniel and the TelevisaUnivision team in my role as Vice Chairman of the Board.”