58 Univision Radio Stations Part of Televisa Merger

It was announced Tuesday that Univision Communications and Grupo Televisa will merge into one Spanish-language media company with one foot in the United States and the other in Mexico. Univision’s 58 radio stations in the U.S. and Mexico are included in the deal.

Under the terms of the agreement, Univision will pay Televisa $3 billion in cash and provide $750 million in Univision common equity and $750 million in Series B preferred equity.

The transaction was partially financed by a $1-billion investment series led by the SoftBank Latin America Fund with participation from Google, the Raine Group and Davis’ firm, ForgeLight, and $2.1 billion of debt commitments arranged by J.P. Morgan.

Univision has radio stations in New York City, Puerto Rico Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Nevada and Texas.