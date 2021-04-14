Johnjay & Rich Mark Anniversary

The Johnjay & Rich Show is celebrating 20 years on the air. 104.7 KISS-FM Phoenix is the flagship home of the Premiere Networks syndicated morning show.

“iHeart has been my home for the past 20 years, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to continue to learn, laugh and #LoveUp alongside Rich, Kyle, Suzette and our listeners,” said Johnjay Van Es. “I’m living out my childhood dream and I have the biggest audio company in the world to thank for that. I’m humbled by the continued support, guidance and I’m thankful for everyone at iHeart for believing in our show.”

“Over the last 20 years, we’ve seen our babies be born and turn into adults, and a few Presidents have come and gone, but our audience has been along for the entire ride,” said Rich Berra. “iHeart has been behind us the whole way, pushing us to be our best. I couldn’t be more grateful for our incredibly dedicated team. My face still hurts from laughing at Johnjay more than anyone I’ve ever met.”

The show is heard on 25 stations nationwide.