WDJC Host Honored

Roxanne Richardson, Morning Show Co-host at 93.7 WDJC-FM Birmingham AL is being honored as a 2021 Humanitarian Award Winner. The award is for her work in the community SpecialOps program and co-founding WellHouse.

“Roxanne Richardson has been impacting lives in the streets of Birmingham for almost a decade now. Leading by example and showing love and compassion to homeless and those with drug addiction, she has championed to help woman get out of sex traffic,” writes Ace McKay, Imaging Director for the Crawford Broadcasting Station. “Each Monday for 9 years now, she leads a team to hand out clothes, protein packs and even pray in the roughest streets of the city to see change happen. With a heart of gold and compassion that’s contagious, Roxanne is the humanitarian we all strive to be.”

She will be honored April 21st.