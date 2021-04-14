Galaxy Ups Two

Galaxy Media has promoted Nick Maine and Marissa Greenlar. Maine moves up to Chief Revenue Officer, while Greenlar is the new Chief Content Officer.

Maine will oversee the sales operations for both the Syracuse and Utica New York markets. He previously served as Director of Sports Marketing for Galaxy. Greenlar will continue in her role as Brand Manager for KROCK in Syracuse and Utica while overseeing all of the Galaxy brands and digital content in her new position.

“Nick Maine is a force of nature. It’s rare to have somebody that has been so engaged, so excited and so competent all in one package,” said Ed Levine, President/CEO of Galaxy Media. “I can’t wait to see where he takes our sales effort over the next many years.”

“Marissa’s contribution to Galaxy has been extraordinary. From starting as a sales assistant to working with the events team, to overseeing much of our social media and then assuming day to day programming responsibilities for KROCK, she has impacted every aspect of Galaxy over the past 12 years,” said Levine. “This newly created position is a reflection of the respect she has from her peers and an acknowledgement of her massive contributions to Galaxy.”