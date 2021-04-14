Bootleg Kev Hip Hops Into Vegas

iHeartMedia Las Vegas’ REAL 103.9 is adding The Bootleg Kev Show to the line-up. The show debuts April 19.

“We are excited to welcome Bootleg Kev and team to REAL 103.9,” said DJ A-Oh, PD. “Kev brings an extensive knowledge of Las Vegas radio and authentic content that will be available every afternoon. Kev is a Hip Hop radio vet, and joining the team is big win for everyone.”

“I am so excited to bless the Las Vegas airwaves again and, more importantly, to be working with iHeartMedia again in Las Vegas,” said Bootleg Kev. “DJ A-Oh is one of the most forward-thinking programmers in the country, and for us to reunite to make history in Vegas is only right!”

Bootleg Kev is joining the station from iHeart Media Los Angeles’ Real 92.3.