Audiences Remain Loyal To Radio Ads, But A Disconnect Remains

As the digital age accelerates competition for consumer attention, AM/FM radio remains a significant player in the advertising landscape according to new research published in The Ad Bargain, a comprehensive media study by Signal Hill Insights and Sounds Profitable.

Surveying over 2,000 Americans aged 18 and older in February, the study aimed to assess their receptiveness, attentiveness, and attitudes towards advertising across various platforms, providing a weighted reflection of the general population’s views.

Among the platforms in focus, traditional radio finished in the top three most utilized free media. AM/FM placed behind YouTube and social media platforms, excluding Instagram and TikTok. According to the study, 54% of respondents reported listening to the radio in the past week, highlighting its enduring relevance in daily routines.

However, regarding the pertinence of ads encountered, radio ads were perceived as the least relevant to listeners compared to any other mass media. Instagram, TikTok, and podcasts were considered the platforms with the most relevant ads for users – showing the power of algorithms and targeted programmatic buys to cater ads specifically to audience interests.

With changing rules about geo-targeted broadcasts and rising AI audio production capabilities, there may soon be a way for radio to tap into similar relevancy channels for brands.

Despite this, radio’s strength lies in its ability to retain listener attention to advertisements. The survey reveals that 23% of radio listeners listen to all ads they encounter on the medium, a figure only surpassed by podcasts, which boast a 28% full ad listening rate. This is a notable achievement, especially when considering YouTube’s position at the bottom of the scale, where the “Skip Ads” button often dilutes ad attentiveness.

Building on insights from last year’s The Medium Moves The Message survey by Sounds Profitable, radio demonstrated a formidable capacity to enhance brand awareness. It tied with podcasts for an Average Awareness Increase, with both mediums achieving a 7% lift for the Top Five Brands Per Medium, outperforming television’s 4%.

As more radio companies focus on podcasting efforts, 71% of podcast listeners demonstrated a willingness to engage further with brands advertised on podcasts, making it the most engaging medium among those surveyed. Additionally, podcast ads were found to be less bothersome, with 63% of respondents indicating that sponsorship messages on their favorite podcasts were less annoying compared to other advertising formats.

As the media landscape continues to evolve, these findings from The Ad Bargain underscore AM/FM radio’s resilience and effectiveness in capturing listener attention and driving brand awareness in an increasingly competitive marketplace, while showing the need to find better ways to connect client messages to the audience.