In Upstate New York, Laura Grant Joins WEXT For Middays

New York Capital Region public broadcaster WEXT Radio is welcoming Laura Grant as its new midday host. The Upstate native has an extensive background in voiceover, audio production, and the performing arts.

Grant comes to WEXT from production and voiceover work at the Creative Voice Development Group in Albany. Additionally, she has served as host of the New York State Office of General Services’ Classic Film series since 2018.

WMHT Public Media Vice President of Radio Chris Wienk said, “We’re thrilled to discover a music lover who enjoys exploring and sharing the stories behind the music, and we’ve found that with Laura Grant. As a local native who knows our community, enjoys all types of music, and delights in performing, Laura’s show will be a must-listen for our audience.”

Grant added, “I’m ready to rock ’n roll and have some fun. Playing cool new music and classic tunes, highlighting local artists, telling stories, and connecting with a passionate audience, let’s go!”

WEXT, available at 97.7, 106.1, and streaming online, operates under WMHT Public Media, serving the Eastern New York and Western New England regions.