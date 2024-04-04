Milwaukee’s WTMJ Adds Brian Noonan To ‘Spanning the State’

Milwaukee radio is getting a new midday voice. Brian Noonan will be joining Kristin Brey to co-host Spanning the State on Good Karma Brands’ 620 WTMJ. Noonan is making the transition from evenings, where he has hosted WTMJ At Night since 2019.

Noonan will continue to host WTMJ at Night until April 15, after which he will assume his full-time position alongside Brey. The station’s replacement plans for the evening slot have not been released.

WTMJ Assistant Program Director Michael Spaulding said, “Brian is a trusted radio veteran with almost two decades of experience under his belt. His unique ability to blend news and entertainment brings both fun and a sense of reverence to the station. During his time at WTMJ, Brian has taken every challenge thrown at him and excelled. He steps in when needed, adds value to every show he fills in on, and lives the WTMJ and GKB brands. His addition to Spanning the State alongside Kristin Brey just made sense.”

Brey commented, “When we decided to launch Spanning the State without a permanent co-host, I remember thinking that I would rather do the work of two people and hold out for the right person. A week after we premiered, Brian filled in as my co-host, and the chemistry was undeniable from the moment we turned our mics on. His experience, warmth, humor, and curiosity will take this show to the next level as we create something unique that appeals to people across Wisconsin.”

Noonan added, “Without sounding too sappy, I could not be more excited to join Kristin Brey as we build Spanning the State to tell stories that are uniquely Wisconsin. I’m proud to play a small part in helping WTMJ evolve and continue to be ‘Wisconsin’s Radio Station.’”