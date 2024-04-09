New Report Reveals Radio’s Presence in Top-Selling US Vehicles

100% of the top 100 selling new vehicles in the US have radio; only 36% have a radio button. This is only one of the eye-opening details found by Quu’s inaugural In-Vehicle Visuals Report, showcasing the complicated modern role of radio in the automotive space.

The provider of visual content for radio researched a comprehensive view of radio’s role in America’s top-selling new vehicles, highlighting the changing ecosystem of radio’s primary listening environment and finding both opportunities for growth and challenges to be addressed.

The study’s methodology involved a meticulous examination of each vehicle’s dashboard for audio entertainment features and visual displays, such as text and artwork related to radio broadcasts, to determine radio’s status in vehicle dashboards. Data collection took place between November 2023 and January 2024 at multiple car dealerships.

Quu’s data, compiled by an independent contractor and analyzed by broadcast radio researcher Doug Hyde, is accessible at QuuReport.com. The report lays the foundation for radio broadcasters to gauge progress and navigate the in-car entertainment landscape, including a detailed database of the latest vehicle data and a scoreboard ranking dashboard features by model.

Hyde said, “The data tells a story of radio’s ubiquitous presence in the car, but also details the inclusion of other audio sources. Each automaker takes a different approach to their entertainment system and radio now has the data to see trends and develop strategies.”

Jacobs Media’s Fred and Paul Jacobs, Xperi’s Joe D’Angelo, and McVay Media’s Mike McVay all contributed their expertise to the analysis and will join Quu CEO Steve Newberry to unpack the In-Vehicle Visuals Report findings in an upcoming free webinar on April 10.

Outside the growing lack of a radio button, the webinar will cover additional findings that broadcasters should take note of, including the growth levels of built-in streaming apps in new models versus the carry rate of HD Radio, which is now present in two-thirds of new vehicles. A marked exception? General Motors models often lack HD Radio, as the automaker also cuts Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Newberry added, “This report serves as a crucial yardstick for broadcast radio, helping us understand if we’re making headway in vehicles or not. As radio’s status evolves in future years, we will track it. We are grateful to have well-respected experts like Doug, Fred, Paul, Joe, and Mike review the data and offer their perspectives on radio’s in-dash stumbling blocks and areas for growth.”