Audacy Selects SPARC Media Hub as Promotional Partner

Audacy has entered into a new partnership with SPARC Media Hub, selecting the company as its preferred promotional workflow system. The collaboration will cover Audacy’s promotional strategy, campaign management, and prize fulfillment.

SPARC Media Hub will automate and manage various promotional activities, including content creation, scheduling, and performance tracking.

Audacy Chief Programming Officer Jeff Sottolano commented, “As we aim to enhance our promotional capabilities and streamline our workflow processes, SPARC is the perfect partner to elevate our promotional strategy. This partnership underscores our commitment to leveraging technology to enhance our capabilities and best serve our listeners, clients, and content teams.”

SPARC Media Hub CEO Joey Arsenault added, “We are honored to be chosen by Audacy as their promotional workflow system. Partnering with Audacy is a testament to the capabilities of our platform, and we look forward to supporting their promotional endeavors.”