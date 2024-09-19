Gen Z and Millennials Lead Gains In Spoken Word Audio Audience

Despite common misconceptions about their preferences, Gen Z and Millennial listeners are driving the growing popularity of spoken word audio content. New data shows the 13-34 age group is tuning in to news, talk shows, and podcasts more than ever before.

Edison Research’s latest Share of Ear study reveals a significant shift in the listening habits of those aged 13-34, highlighting the growing popularity of spoken word audio. This category includes content such as news, talk shows, sports, and personalities. The survey includes multiple platforms like radio, streaming services, podcasts, and audiobooks.

According to the research, 13-34-year-olds now spend 23% of their daily audio time with spoken word content, more than double the 11% recorded a decade ago. This shift contrasts with older demographics, as a decade ago, there was a notable gap in spoken word consumption between younger listeners and those aged 35 and up. However, the new data shows the gap has closed, with just a 5-percentage-point difference between younger and older listeners.

Over the past nine years, spoken word audio’s share of total listening has increased by 55%, reaching 48% in 2023, up from 39% in 2014-2015. This growth translates to 135 million listeners, 4 million more than the previous year.

Daily listening time for spoken word content at home has risen from 27 minutes in 2014 to 41 minutes in 2023, with mobile devices now being the primary medium for consumption. While 41% still listen via traditional radio at home, 11% stream their favorite AM/FM stations on mobile devices or smart speakers.

In cars, AM/FM remains dominant, accounting for 62% of spoken word audio consumption, with peak listening during morning commutes and increasing engagement throughout the day.

The driving force behind this change? Podcasts. The younger generation has embraced this format, which delivers spoken word content that resonates with their demographic, further boosting its popularity across audio platforms.

In 2017, AM/FM radio held a dominant 66% share of the spoken word audio market, while podcasts accounted for just 13%. However, past Share of Ear data shows radio’s share has dropped to 43% in 2024, with podcasting rising to 36%. This is also led by generational differences.

Among listeners aged 13 to 64, podcasts already lead with 41% compared to radio’s 39%. For those 65 and older, radio still dominates at 66%, with podcasts at 13%.