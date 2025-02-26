Report: House GOP To Get FCC Briefing On Soros/Audacy Probe

In November, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr expressed his wish to “take a very hard look” into Audacy’s new ties to billionaire George Soros. Carr appears to be making good on those plans, as House Republicans will reportedly receive an update on an FCC investigation today.

The Republican Study Committee, led by Representative August Pfluger (R-TX), will host Carr at its annual closed-door lunch, according to a source familiar with the planning. The RSC, the largest caucus within the House GOP, has played a key role in shaping conservative policy and has served as a platform for Trump administration officials engaging with lawmakers this year.

At that meeting, FOX News says Carr is expected to brief GOP lawmakers on an FCC probe into Soros and his influence on local radio. This includes a look at Laurel Tree Opportunities Corporation’s acquisition of more than 40% of Audacy’s senior debt during its Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring.

House Republicans have raised concerns that FCC approval of Laurel Tree’s Audacy stake may have been politically motivated due to its connections to the Soros-backed Fund for Policy Reform.

At the time, Carr called the approval process “unprecedented,” claiming it bypassed standard procedures. Then-Chair Jessica Rosenworcel defended the decision, stating it followed the same process used in previous media bankruptcies, including Cumulus Media, iHeartMedia, and Alpha Media.

Audacy is not the only major radio broadcast company that Carr has taken an interest in. Earlier this week, he initiated an inquiry into iHeart’s compensation practices for artists performing at their events. He requested detailed information on the upcoming iHeartCountry Festival to ensure compliance with federal payola regulations, emphasizing the FCC’s commitment to enforcing these laws.

A recent FCC Enforcement Advisory warned radio stations about requiring artists to perform at events for free or at a reduced rate in exchange for favorable airplay.