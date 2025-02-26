Hemmer Finds New Summit; Gets Back On-Air In Springfield

Jennifer “Hemmy” Hemmer has joined SummitMedia’s Country 94.7 (KTTS) in Springfield, MO, as the new afternoon host. Her move to KTTS follows her tenure as Program Director and afternoon host across town at iHeartMedia’s 100.5 The Wolf (KSWF).

Hemmer fills the afternoon slot previously held by Tom Oakes, who retired at the end of December. Her career includes a tenure as a morning show producer at iHeart’s Alice 95.5 (KTOZ) before transitioning to KSWF. From 2016 to 2020, she was based in St. Louis before returning to KSWF as Program Director in 2020.

In addition to her role there, she remotely hosted nights for St. Louis’ 93.7 The Bull (KSD) before being let go in a round of iHeart’s 2024 layoffs.

In a social media post, Hemmer shared, “After a long 6 months where it feels like I’ve lived a thousand different lives, I’m finally returning to country radio! I’m so excited to get to continue playing the music that I love in the place that I love, and as always I’ve got a lot to talk about!”