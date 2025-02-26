Quu Expands Reach Again with Cumulus Media Partnership

Quu, developer of visual in-car displays for radio, has signed a partnership with Cumulus Media to bring its messaging capabilities to 400 stations. Select markets will also introduce Quu’s Content Partnership sponsorships, creating new brand revenue opportunities.

Through Quu’s content management system, Xperi’s Rapid technology, DTS AutoStage, and a 24/7 dashboard display monitor, Cumulus stations in 84 markets will now offer increased interactive experiences via dynamic in-dash displays.

Cumulus joins the growing list of broadcasters incorporating Quu, including Audacy, Beasley Media Group, Saga Communications, Salem Media Group, and many local operators.

Cumulus Media President of Operations Dave Milner commented, “Visual content solutions generate sustainable revenue growth and significantly enhance in-car engagement, where listeners spend the most time with our stations. This expansion underscores Cumulus’s commitment to delivering premium content and sales experiences that meet the evolving needs of our audience and clients.”

Quu CEO Steve Newberry added, “Quu is thrilled to empower hundreds of Cumulus radio stations across the country with Visual Quus to reinforce their brand identity, boost TSL, and make more money. We look forward to the transformative results this partnership will bring.”

Quu’s Content Partnership, introduced in 2023, is a dashboard sponsorship that integrates advertiser messages into RDS and HD radio displays. Each station can sell up to two partnerships, rotating advertiser messages throughout the day. During a song, standard display info like title, artist, and cover art appears for 90 seconds, followed by a 30-second advertiser message before returning to song details.