New York Post’s ‘Page Six’ To Get SiriusXM Morning Show

SiriusXM is expanding its entertainment lineup with the launch of Page Six Radio, a new daily morning show bringing the latest pop culture news from the New York Post’s famous Page Six celebrity news and gossip section to the airwaves.

Starting Monday, March 31, the two-hour show will air on SiriusXM’s Stars channel and be available on-demand on the SiriusXM app. Hosted by New York Post personalities Danny Murphy and Evan Real, along with editor Ian Mohr, Page Six Radio will deliver real-time news and behind-the-scenes stories from the biggest events.

This isn’t Page Six’s first broadcast foray – the section had a TV show via Fox in the 2010s.

New York Post CEO & Publisher Sean Giancola stated, “We’ve extended our national media footprint across digital, print, social, podcast, TV, and live events, and we’re always looking for new ways to reach our fans wherever they consume content. We’re thrilled to work with SiriusXM to bring our engaging inside scoops and breaking celebrity news to a new radio audience.”

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein added, “Page Six has been a powerhouse for all celebrity news for nearly half a century, and by teaming up with our in-house experts here at SiriusXM, this new show is sure to be the ultimate destination for pop culture fans. With the launch of Page Six Radio, we are transforming the publication’s stories into a dynamic new format that will expand its reach and resonate with SiriusXM listeners who turn to the platform for all the latest entertainment news.”