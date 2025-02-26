Zimmer Rallies Mid-Missouri, Raising $456K for Pediatric Care

Zimmer Communications’ 19th annual Miracles for Kids Radiothon set a new fundraising record, collecting over $456,000 for MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital – nearly doubling last year’s total and surpassing the previous record of $260,000.

The two-day event, held on February 20-21, aired across Y107 (KTXY), Clear99 (KCLR), 93.9 The Eagle (KSSZ), 94.3 KAT Country (KATI), and News Radio KWOS (KWOS-AM), bringing the station group’s lifetime fundraising total for Children’s Miracle Network to over $4.2 million.

Zimmer’s team was also joined by Erik Zachary and Jordan Foster from Skyview Networks’ syndicated XYZ with Erik Zachary, which airs on Y107.

Broadcasting live from Zimmer Communications’ headquarters in Columbia, MO, the radiothon featured heartfelt stories from Miracle Families across Missouri and Children’s Hospital staff. The event encouraged listener donations, with all proceeds staying in Mid-Missouri to support pediatric and adolescent care.

Part of MU Health Care, the hospital is part of the Children’s Miracle Network and the Mid-Missouri region’s largest pediatric health care center. It provides specialized services, including neonatal transport, pediatric intensive care, child life and music therapy, and a pediatric hematology and oncology outpatient unit.

Operations Manager Chris Carson described the emotional moment when the final total was revealed, saying, “I’ll never forget the look of disbelief across every face in the room. This was a full team effort – our on-air crew, digital & social squad, sales team, engineers, and most importantly our incredible listeners, local businesses, and community who stepped up big time. Every dollar equals real miracles.”