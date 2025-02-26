SiriusXM’s Studio 54 Radio Brings GOSPËL To Saturday Nights

SiriusXM has launched Live from GOSPËL, a new weekly series showcasing DJ sets and performances from Manhattan’s GOSPËL nightclub. Airing Saturdays at midnight on Studio 54 Radio, the show gives listeners an inside look at one of NYC’s hottest dance venues.

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein said, “SiriusXM continues to stay on the pulse of music’s trending sounds and iconic clubs. We are thrilled to launch Live from GOSPËL with the iconic destination that is home to famed DJs and rising stars. GOSPËL has built an innovative and renowned venue that truly brings back the legendary vibes of Manhattan’s club era nightlife, and this new show captures the spirit and experience found on Studio 54 Radio.”

GOSPËL Co-Founder Juriël Zeligman remarked, “GOSPËL is a vortex where our tribe congregates and explores the full realm of house music, and we are excited to bring our performances weekly to SiriusXM with the new Live from GOSPËL show.”