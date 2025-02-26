Audacy’s Brian Kelly Steps Down as VP of Top 40 Programming

Brian Kelly has stepped down as Audacy’s Vice President of Top 40 Programming and Milwaukee Operations Manager after nearly 30 years with the company.

Kelly started in Chicago radio, where he became Music Director at 890 WLS, Z95 (WYTZ), and 101.9 The Mix (WTMX). After moving to Milwaukee, Kelly joined Heritage Media, which would be acquired by Audacy. In Wisconsin, he helped launch 103.7 Kiss FM (WXSS), programmed 99.1 The Mix (WMYX), and was elevated to lead Audacy’s Top 40 format in 2020.

Audacy Wisconsin Market Manager Jason Bjorson wrote in a memo to staff obtained by Radio Ink, “Brian’s contributions have been instrumental in shaping the success of 103.7 Kiss FM and 99.1 The Mix. For decades, these stations have been powerhouses in the Milwaukee radio landscape, led by morning shows that he created–Alley and DZ, Elizabeth and Radar, and others through his tenure. Outside of Milwaukee, Brian has also made a significant impact nationwide for all of Audacy’s Top 40 stations.”

“Brian was a great partner of mine this past year and a true professional. I really enjoyed learning from Brian and strategizing with him. Brian loved working with all of you and helping you grow in your careers, and I know he will miss all of you,” he added.

A successor has yet to be named.