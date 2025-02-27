Women to Watch: Hannah Brummer, Alpha Media Chicago

Hannah Brummer, aka Hannah B, is the Midday host on Alpha Media’s Chicagoland’s Free Country at 98.3 and 102.3. She also hosts nights on Star 105.5 and Star 96.7. On top of that, she is Assistant Content Director for both Star stations, where she contributes to their growth and helps shape their sound.

Brummer began her full-time career in the industry as recently as 2021, and her passion and hard work have quickly proven that with enough determination, anything is possible. Her first job was hosting Afternoon Drive at Alpha Media’s 102.3 WXLC. In May of 2022 she joined Chicago radio legend Eddie Volkman on the Morning Show at Star 96.7.

By March 2023, the show was syndicated across multiple stations, including Star 105.5, Star 102.3, and Star 96.7 during the Afternoon Drive. In May of 2024, she took on more responsibility, hosting Middays on Chicagoland’s Free Country at 98.3 and 102.3, while also continuing her nightly shows on Star 105.5 and Star 96.7 where she was also entrusted with the role of Assistant Content Director for both stations.

That’s a lot of responsibility in a short time, but Brummer is a student of radio and constantly looking for the lessons in everything. “I’ve come to realize that the industry is constantly evolving, and it’s exciting to see how these changes are always moving things forward,” says Brummer. “Along with the industry’s transformation, I’ve also learned just how crucial it is to continuously network and stay connected with others. Building and maintaining relationships is key to staying ahead and growing in this ever-changing landscape.”

“My biggest challenge so far has definitely been finding a healthy work-life balance,” says Brummer. “When you’re passionate about what you do, it can be hard to step away from it at the end of the day. But I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to do what I love, and I’ve been working hard to find that balance. One thing that’s really helped me is using a daily planner – it allows me to focus on what needs to be done today and leave tomorrow for tomorrow. It’s been such a game-changer, helping me stay organized and energized while still making time for what matters most.”

Brummer has also been able to take a lesson or two from working with seasoned talent. “The number one thing I’ve learned is to be yourself!” she insists. “I know I’ve said it before, but honestly, it’s the most powerful lesson. Embracing who you truly are isn’t just important—it’s EVERYTHING! It’s what sets you apart and creates real connections with others, not only as talent, but it creates a connection for your stations as well.”

“Our stations really make a difference in the community, and one of the highlights for me was hosting ‘Hannah’s Hallmark Bingo’ at Lambs Farm last December. Lambs Farm is a local nonprofit organization that helps those with developmental disabilities. We had so much fun playing bingo, enjoying holiday music, eating delicious food, and even getting in some last-minute holiday shopping. The best part was knowing that all the funds raised went directly to the incredible participants at Lambs Farm. Seeing the community come together in such a meaningful way was truly moving and reminded me of how powerful we are when we support one another.”

Brummer also has a strong social media presence, helping to connect with followers and extend her brand as well as her stations. “For me, the secret to crushing social media and building your brand is simple, like everything else, just be yourself!” she says. “Authenticity is key! When you embrace who you truly are, it connects with people on a whole new level and helps you break through the noise.”

“My goal is to have a positive, lasting impact on my listeners and followers, and recently, I shared something deeply personal to connect on a whole new level. For the second year in a row, I had to get a mammogram at a young age due to my family’s history of breast cancer. Sharing that experience vulnerably on social media opened up a powerful conversation and allowed me to connect with my audience in a way I never expected. It was a reminder that by being open and authentic, we empower others and create a space where we can all support one another.”

As for what’s missing in the industry right now, “We’re absolutely craving that youthful spark!” Brummer insists. “I’m a firm believer that we need to create more opportunities for college students through internships. The future of this business depends on bringing in fresh, excited talent who are ready to dive in and make their mark. If we want to keep this industry thriving, we’ve got to inspire the next generation to get involved and keep pushing it forward.”

As for Brummer, pushing it forward means “I’m focused on continuing to do my best in each role I’m given while also learning and growing along the way. One area I’m particularly excited to explore further is video editing, as I believe it will help me expand my skills and contribute even more to the work I’m passionate about.”

Follow Hannah Brummer @hannahbonair across all platforms.