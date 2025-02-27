Radio’s Future African American Leaders Weigh In On Digital Shift

From AI-driven efficiencies to the power of social media, digital tools are reshaping how radio engages listeners and delivers content. As the conversation around technology in radio changes, Radio Ink‘s Future African American Leaders are at the forefront.

We asked, Do you use digital and technology tools and platforms (such as AI or social media) in your radio work? If you are, how are they working for you?

“I use social media and to a lesser degree, AI, in my work to achieve the best possible results for my clients. I don’t think any of us can afford to reside in a box when it comes to engaging our listeners. I want to touch them anywhere possible they like to consume content.”

“We are using social media to touch our listeners and allow them to touch us in an additional way. We believe in digital and technology as a complement to our overall strategy of being the media that is driving engagement with our local community.”

“Absolutely! I will admit that at first, I was hesitant, like most people. Someone offered a new perspective, saying, “AI won’t replace people, but people who don’t use AI will be replaced.” After hearing that, I gave it a try, and it has boosted my productivity. It saves so much time on tasks that usually distract me from larger projects. So the lesson is to embrace and use AI. And never forget that you are always the expert; AI just provides a second opinion.”

