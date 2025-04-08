Thomas Reno Named COO and CFO of New York Public Radio

The parent company of WNYC Radio and Classical WQXR in the City of New York has a new COO and CFO – and he’s coming on board from a DC-based strategic communications agency. New York Public Radio has given the dual roles to Thomas Reno.

It is a newly created role, one in which Reno is charged with leading and managing the administrative, financial and business operations aspects of NYPR. Reno has held senior positions at some of the largest PR agencies, including Burson Cohn & Wolfe, 42 West, GCI Group, Ogilvy Public Relations, and Hill & Knowlton.

“He will help set organization strategy and vision; ensure alignment of content, revenue and audience goals, priorities, and resources; oversee day-to-day operations; and help drive a culture of collaboration, continuous improvement, and innovation,” NYPR said.

Reno commented, “I’m thrilled to join NYPR at this important moment in its history, and I look forward to working with [CEO] LaFontaine [Oliver] to execute his plan and vision for the organization. As an enthusiastic believer in the mission of public radio, I am eager to share my 30-plus years of experience successfully guiding a diverse group of communication and media businesses with the NYPR team.”

He enters the public broadcaster’s C-Suite at a challenging time: New York Public Radio underwent its fourth round of staff reductions in as many years in February. 21 full-time employees and seven open roles, including the Chief Content Officer position at WQXR, were cut in an effort to stabilize finances.

Programming was impacted as well, with the cancellation of WNYC’s New Sounds and New Standards. New Sounds host John Schaefer said efforts are underway to find new funding or a new platform for the show before its potential end on May 31.

NYPR also enacted a $1.5 million cut in operating expenses and paused employer retirement plan contributions.