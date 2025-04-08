Graham Bunn To Fill Schadt’s Seat on Charlotte’s KAT

iHeartMedia Charlotte’s 96.9 The KAT (WKKT) has found its successor for longtime morning host Paul Schadt in former Bachelorette-contestant-turned-radio-host Graham Bunn. Schadt retired in February after 27 years at the Country station.

Bunn, a North Carolina native, had previously been on-air at Los Angeles’s Go Country 105 (KKGO). Schadt’s co-host Sarah Lee will remain with the revamped program. Graham B & Sarah Lee starts Thursday, April 10.

iHeartMedia Charlotte Market President Dave Carwile commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Graham Bunn to the 96.9 The KAT family as our new Morning Show host. Graham’s vibrant personality, deep connection with the biggest country stars in America, and passion for community make him the perfect addition to our team. We are confident his unique blend of charisma and experience will bring a fresh and exciting energy to our listeners every morning.”

Bunn stated, “I’m incredibly honored to be joining 96.9 The KAT, Sarah Lee, and iHeartMedia. It has long been a dream of mine to combine my love for country radio with the place that cultivated my love for country music. Thomas Wolfe once said, ‘You can’t go home again.’ Respectfully I disagree. Coming back isn’t just a homecoming—it’s an opportunity to give back to the place that started it all.”

Sarah Lee said, “I’m honored to be welcoming home Carolina native Graham B. I am excited about everything that we are going to do together for our Carolina community.”