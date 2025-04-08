Radio.Cloud Expands Metadata Delivery Through Quu Partnership

Radio.Cloud and Quu unveiled a new partnership during NAB Show 2025, announcing that the former’s cloud-based radio operating system can now push metadata directly to Quu’s distribution platform for visual content and advertising across in-car radio displays.

Radio.Cloud CEO and Founder Christian Brenner commented, “This is a very innovative development for the radio market, and we’re proud to fully integrate with Quu. We always pride ourselves on aligning with other forward-thinking companies.”

Quu CEO Steve Newberry remarked, “As radio evolves, the industry is increasingly embracing visual content and Radio.Cloud’s technology,” Newberry said. “Our collaboration gives broadcasters maximum flexibility to deliver exceptional visual displays that engage listeners and drive new revenue.”