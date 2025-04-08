Aberdeen, SD – Dakota Broadcasting dba Community First Broadcasting is seeking applications to fill a General Manager position in Aberdeen, South Dakota. We are looking for a dynamic and results-driven individual to lead our radio stations with integrity, vision and innovation. Dakota Broadcasting is a full-service media company with 15 radio stations and cutting-edge digital solutions. We are a family-owned company that believes in live DJ’s and serving our communities. We’re looking for the best talent in local media to help us build brands that connect consumers and advertisers, creating better businesses and thriving communities. We succeed through a relentless focus on doing the right thing with urgency, passion and integrity.

The Manager will oversee all aspects of the market’s operations, working closely with the management team to develop, promote, and sell the company’s products and services. This role is responsible for setting the strategic direction, ensuring regulatory compliance, managing the budget, and fostering a collaborative environment that enhances both internal teams and community relationships.

Key Responsibilities:

– Lead the management team in the development, production, promotion, and sale of the Company’s products and services.

– Drive innovation and foster creativity while providing a cohesive vision for the company’s future.

– Participate in setting short-term and long-term objectives, policies, and procedures.

– Ensure the organizational structure is aligned with the strategic plan, recruiting, hiring, coaching, and developing a cohesive and effective team.

– Ensure compliance with local, state, and federal regulations, including timely renewal of FCC licenses.

– Prepare, manage, and adhere to the approved annual budget, meeting or exceeding profit goals and revenue targets.

– Review and approve contracts, including purchasing agreements, trade agreements, and employment contracts.

– Develop and execute digital sales strategies, and training including online advertising, social media marketing, and streaming audio.

– Stay current on the latest digital media trends and technologies.

– Collaborate with the digital team to create and sell integrated radio and digital advertising solutions.

– Analyze digital campaign performance and provide insights to clients.

Required Qualifications:

– 3-5 years of senior-level experience within a broadcasting or media company. Those with a successful track record as a Sales Manager are encouraged to apply.

– Strong written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills.

– In-depth knowledge of radio station operations, including FCC regulations and license fulfillment requirements.

– Proven budgeting skills with a demonstrated ability to plan, prioritize, and meet both financial and strategic objectives.

Desired Skills and Qualities:

– High-energy, organized, and an excellent communicator with a professional demeanor.

– Strong critical thinking, strategic, and tactical decision-making skills.

– Ability to clearly and concisely convey information to others.

– Commitment to community involvement and a willingness to represent the station in a leadership capacity.

Perks and Benefits:

Community First Broadcasting offers a full benefits package available upon request and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Contact Careers at [email protected]