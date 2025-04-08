Josh Claussen Going Clubbing In Cadiz With Promotion At WKDZ

Edge Media Group’s WKDZ in Cadiz, KY, has named Josh Claussen as the new morning co-host of the WKDZ Country Club following the recent retirement of longtime host Cindy Allen-Lax.

President and CEO Beth Mann and Operations Manager Bill Booth made the announcement during the show on Monday. Mann shared that Claussen has “earned the right” to step into the role, highlighting his longstanding connection to the station. Booth reflected on Claussen’s early days at WKDZ, recalling when he first began volunteering and demonstrating a clear passion for radio.

Claussen returned to Edge Media Group in February 2023 and was named Program Director for WEKT in Elkton in January 2024.

Allen-Lax also offered her congratulations, wishing Claussen success in his new role.