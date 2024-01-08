Joshua Claussen Raised To PD At Southern Kentucky AM

Edge Media Group has appointed Joshua Claussen as the new Program Director for Elkton, KY’s WEKT-AM, per General Manager Beth Mann. He has been closely involved with WEKT programming since the station’s acquisition by Mann and Edge Media in July.

Claussen started working for Ham Broadcasting and Edge Media Group at 14 as a high school sports producer. Since then, he has worked in Kentucky at Heritage Communications’ WGGC in Bowling Green and Mann’s WKDZ in Cadiz.

He expressed, “Becoming the Program Director of a small-town, community radio station was something I dreamt about. I couldn’t be more proud of the work we’ve done to get where we are in Todd County now, and I’m excited to lead the charge in the next chapter for WEKT.”