Xperi Revs Up For CES 2024, Introducing Harley-Davidson First

Before CES 2024 officially got underway, Xperi took the opportunity to tout the expansion of its connected car entertainment technologies. DTS AutoStage and HD Radio are being added to more BMW and Ford models, as well as Harley Davidson motorcycles.

As previewed with Radio Ink in November 2023, Xperi is also introducing a gaming prototype on the DTS AutoStage platform, marking its foray into in-vehicle gaming.

BMW recently added DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by Xperi’s TiVo to its BMW 5-Series and compact classes, offering live TV, news, sports, and movies. That update will soon expand to the BMW X2 and all models of MINI in 2024. Ford Motor Company is also adding DTS AutoStage in select North American models, starting with the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus.

Harley Davidson will be incorporating HD Radio for the first time, marking the motorcycle mainstay’s venture into digital radio. HD receivers crossed the 100 million vehicle threshold last year, as revealed in Xperi’s 2023 Q3 financials.

During CES 2024, DTS and Xperi will demonstrate how these connected car technologies are transforming the entertainment industry, with showcases at the LVCC West Hall Booth 6240 and Park MGM.

Xperi Senior Vice President and General Manager Jeff Jury commented, “The increasing adoption of our connected car technologies is validation that, as consumers increasingly view the vehicle as a ‘third space’, they need more from their in-vehicle entertainment experience than a jumble of apps on their dash. They want experiences that are integrated, personalized and on-trend.”

“Our content first approach, that can support audio, video and games, illustrates our platform’s ability to rapidly advance to help automakers enhance and solidify their relationship with their customers by meeting their evolving entertainment needs and preferences.”