HD Radio’s In-Car Growth Hits New Benchmark, Reports Xperi

It’s another major milestone for radio in the dash as Xperi announced HD Radio receivers are now in more than 100 million vehicles, as reported alongside their 2023 Q3 financial earnings. The company saw a revenue increase to $130.4 million from last year’s $121.6 million in the same quarter.

CEO Jon Kirchner expressed excitement about Xperi’s operational achievements, highlighting the inclusion of TiVo-powered video services in Vestel Smart TVs and BMW automobiles. The company’s connected car segment also integrated its DTS AutoStage Video Service into BMW 5-Series models now available in showrooms across multiple key international markets.

Xperi secured a new engagement with Ford Motor Co. for their latest radio platform revealed at the North American Auto Show, which is currently in production for select North American vehicles. These milestones and Xperi’s continued growth on the radio side emphasize the sustained importance and success of radio’s place in the automobile.