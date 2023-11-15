Audacy Denver’s Mountain Hosts Radiothon For Military Families

Audacy Denver’s 99.5 The Mountain (KQMT) wrapped up its 6th annual “Project Sanctuary – Helping Heroes Heal Radiothon,” amassing more than $52,000 in donations. The radiothon, aired on Veteran’s Day eve, November 10, benefitted military families.

During the event, station air talent were joined by Comedian Brad Williams, as well as servicemembers, veterans, and their families, sharing their stories. This year’s sum brings the total funds raised for Project Sanctuary since 2018 to an excess of $300,000.

The day-long broadcast also spotlighted the volunteers and counselors who contribute to the well-being of military families. Started as a single retreat in Colorado, Project Sanctuary has expanded nationally, offering therapeutic retreats to help more than 7,200 military families across the country.

KQMT Regional Brand Manager Dan Hardee said, “I’m so incredibly proud of the Mountain team and our loyal listeners coming together to help our veterans and their families with Project Sanctuary. This radiothon further demonstrates the immense power of our medium with raising much-needed funds for important causes in our communities.”

