LABF Honors Radio’s Beasley, Kennedy, and Totenberg As Giants

On Tuesday afternoon, Gotham Hall in New York City was abuzz with the celebration of remarkable accomplishments as the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation held its esteemed Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts luncheon and awards ceremony.

In collaboration with the International Radio & Television Society Foundation, the annual event paid tribute to a distinguished group of professionals whose lifetime achievements have significantly shaped the landscape of radio and television broadcasting.

The gathering added new names to its roster of over 200 honored industry leaders. This year’s illustrious honorees included three from radio: Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley, Susquehanna CEO David E. Kennedy, and NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg. Among the others recognized were CNN Anchor Wolf Blitzer, ABC News’ Nightline Co-Anchor Juju Chang, FOX Sports CEO & Executive Producer Eric Shanks, NBCUniversal Local Chairman Valari Dobson Staab, and celebrated actor Tony Danza.

The ceremony not only reflected on past accomplishments but also inspired the future guardians of broadcasting and electronic arts. Net proceeds from the event are dedicated to the enrichment of the Library of American Broadcasting collection at the University of Maryland.