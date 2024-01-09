Radio’s Late Surge Of National Advertisers Carries Into 2024

National radio advertising has kicked off the new year riding the solid momentum of 2023’s end, according to the latest Media Monitors data from the first week of January. However, even as post-holiday spending continues, there was a notable absence from the list.

After a long absence from the top five, Progressive started 2024 as the top national radio advertiser, broadcasting an impressive 69,164 spots. Language learning platform Babbel followed closely, airing 61,427 spots, while Vicks maintained a top-five presence with 59,159 spots.

Home improvement giants Lowe’s and The Home Depot continue their duel that helped propel a successful Q4 for radio. The duo secured the fourth and fifth spots with 48,407 and 43,511 spots, respectively. The combined total spot play of the top five national advertisers for the week amounted to 281,668, setting a strong pace for radio advertising as we dive into 2024.

There was one glaring omission from the rankings: pharma giant Pfizer disappeared entirely after ruling the airwaves from Thanksgiving onward. Progressive’s return to the top five does give hope to the idea that the ebb and flow of advertisers will even out and right itself through the first quarter.