Pfizer Finishes Q4 As Radio’s Top National Advertiser

National radio advertising closed the year on a high note with another record-breaking week. Pfizer topped the charts with an unprecedented 154,218 spots played during the final week of December – the largest one-week number of ad plays of any single advertiser in 2023.

The combined total spot play of the top five national advertisers between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve was an impressive 357,731, giving radio sellers hope for a bright 2024.

Boost Infinite maintained a strong presence, securing the second position with 63,685 spots. Mattress Firm made a notable entry into the top three, broadcasting 50,950 spots in the week. Meanwhile, Vicks warmed up the fourth spot with 46,385 spots, and Boost Mobile closely followed, rounding out the top five with 42,493 spots.

For the quarter, Media Monitors data shows Pfizer’s late boost giving it a narrow edge, landing on top with 416,146 spots. Lowe’s finished second after a long, consistent holiday season with 414,732 spots. Vicks, who had a strong lead throughout October, ended with 363,512 spots.

Perennial performer ZipRecruiter ended fourth with 289,148 spots, and Boost Infinite rounded out Q4’s biggest national radio advertisers with 289,036.