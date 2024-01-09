When Less Isn’t More

(By John Shomby) Jocks: how often have you heard the phrase “less is more” from a PD, consultant, or a GM? Bet you need a few more hands to count the times. This “economy of words” is directed at talk sets so we can make sure everything is short, to the point, and allows maximum music.

Here’s another question for managers: how often did you feel your talent had something well-prepared and entertaining or compelling to say but didn’t because “less is more” was embedded in their brain? In my daily listening to various radio stations around the US, I hear A LOT of “less is more.” Simple, unimaginative talk breaks – song intros or a weather forecast I can get from my phone at a moment’s notice. Outside of personality morning shows, nothing is special or out of the ordinary. It’s all short and to the point. Apparently, we do the on-air basics well in our industry. The “less is more” message has been received loud and clear.

ENOUGH! How about we change the message for all talent? How does, “Give them something entertaining or compelling every break,” sound? Or, maybe, “Make Your Words Mean Something.” Let’s STOP focusing on the number of words our talents use (or the time it takes) and start (and keep) focusing on what the talent is saying. Various past research projects have, repeatedly, told us the importance of talent and personality in our industry as music discovery proliferates. We can say what we want but “100 minutes of commercial free music” is a hollow promise to today’s listeners. They are not coming to us for music as much as they did in the past. We must give them something they can’t get anywhere else and that starts and ends with our talent.

What are we doing to GROW our talent each day? Yes, I said each day. This is NOT a weekly/monthly proposition anymore, and it’s not just for your morning show. YOU are their coach so COACH them. The definition of “coaching” is: To help a person change in the way they wish and guide them in the direction they want to go. Note that this doesn’t say the direction YOU want them to go, by the way. Know your talent. Know their strengths and weaknesses, what excites them and what doesn’t, and, most of all, why you hired them in the first place!!!

When I coach talent, my first exercise is always to get to know them – their experience, family background, high points, low points, goals, etc. – their story, so to speak. Once I’m aware of most of this, coaching becomes more comfortable for both of us and it’s much easier to help them reach their desired talent level. This DOES take real time. If talent is your number one priority (which it should be), then the “I’ve got a lot on my plate” excuse doesn’t cut it. Your talent needs you every day and, please, invest in ALL of them to help them grow.

Enabling our talent to be REAL communicators, with a focus on the word “real,” is the goal. Focus on creativity rather than word count and how they can translate that, within minutes, in the social media world. Of course, there will be that occasional break that goes off the rails (and, heaven forbid, they may stop down between songs!) but there will also be some amazing, memorable moments. I’ll take that over “less is more” anytime!

The late Steve Sabol from NFL Films said it well years ago: “Tell me a fact and I’ll learn. Tell me a truth and I’ll believe. BUT, tell me a STORY and it will live in my heart forever.”

Based in Nashville, TN, John Shomby is the owner and CEO of Country’s Radio Coach. He is focused on coaching and mentoring artists, radio programmers, and on-air talent to help them grow and develop inside the radio station and the industry. Reach John at [email protected] and 757-323-1460. Read John’s Radio Ink archives here.