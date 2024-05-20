Matthew Hernandez Moves Up To APD At Los Angeles’ KDAY

Meruelo Media has promoted Matthew “DJ ECTO1” Hernandez to Assistant Programming Director for Los Angeles’ 93.5 KDAY. He will also continue to assist with sister station Power 106 (KPWR).

The announcement was made by Meruelo’s new Senior Vice President of Audio Brands and Content, Pio Ferro, who was hired earlier this month from MediaCo in New York City.

Before joining KDAY, Hernandez was the head of Hip-Hop and EDM programming for Dash Radio in Hollywood. He also served as Music Director and Program Director for American General Media’s Top 40 and Rhythmic stations KDLW and KAGM, and worked in programming and mixing for Rhythmic and Top 40 stations KCAQ, KQIE, and KFYV in Oxnard, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and the Inland Empire.

Matthew Hernandez commented, “I grew up listening to KDAY and always dreamed of working here. It’s an honor and a huge responsibility to lead the first Hip-Hop radio station in America. I am a huge fan of the original West Coast sound that was born on KDAY. I am proud to work with this amazing team and KDAY’s strong legacy and vision.”

Ferro praised Hernandez, stating, “Matthew is the leader that KDAY needs today. He has a refreshing perspective on our legendary music brand while simultaneously bringing a vigorous vibe, solid work ethic, and execution skills.”