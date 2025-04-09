BMI’s Dan Spears Receives 2025 MIW Erica Farber Impact Award

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio presented BMI Vice President of Industry Relations and Licensing Dan Spears with the 2025 Erica Farber Impact Award, recognizing his contributions toward advancing leadership opportunities for women in radio.

He is the second individual to receive the Erica Farber Impact Award, following its inaugural presentation to Erica Farber herself in 2024. Spears was formally honored during the MIW Lipstick & Lobster Dinner at NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Spears, who began his career as a Morning News Anchor and Talk Show Host at WCBM-AM in Baltimore, has been with BMI since 1988. During his tenure, he has served in a variety of leadership positions, including Broadcast Manager, Regional Director, Senior Director, and Assistant Vice President.

His work also extends to partnerships with major organizations, including the NAB, the National Restaurant Association, the American Hotel & Lodging Association, the Council of State Restaurant Associations, the Radio Advertising Bureau, and the International Society of Hotel Associations, supporting both legislative and business initiatives.

The Erica Farber Impact Award celebrates individuals who drive meaningful change by generously offering their time, expertise, and resources to support industry progress. Honorees are selected for their hands-on engagement and commitment to creating opportunities that foster growth and inclusion.

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby praised Spears, saying, “Dan is the epitome of a leader who not only advocates for progress but actively makes it happen. His dedication to mentorship, industry collaboration, and fostering new events and opportunities for women is invaluable. We are honored to recognize his contributions with this award.”

Spears added, “I am incredibly honored to receive this award from MIW. Mentorship and advocacy are at the heart of progress, and I’m proud to contribute to an industry that continues to create opportunities for women and diverse voices. Thank you to MIW for this recognition and for the invaluable work you do.”