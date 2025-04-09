Binnie Media Radiothon Celebrates 20 Years with $403K

Maine’s 107.5 Frank FM (WFNK) and 99.9 The Wolf (WTHT) marked the 20th anniversary of their Cares For Kids Radiothon with a record result. The 2025 event, held for the first time over two days instead of three, raised $403,773 for Maine Health’s Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

The shift to a shorter Radiothon was initially met with cautious optimism. However, the outcome surpassed expectations, hitting or exceeding every hourly goal. Every dollar from the event will support patient care, research, and medical supplies at Maine’s only children’s hospital. Since the Radiothon began in 2006, it has raised nearly $5 million.

WTHT Program Director Jadd Naamani said, “We hit every single hourly goal that was set for us – and, in some cases, completely smashed them – and we’re just amazed at how strongly our listeners showed up for the kids and staff at Maine’s only children’s hospital. Over $400,000 raised in two days just DOESN’T happen – unless you’re in Wolf Country.”

WFNK, WBQX, and WBQQ Director of Programming Leif Erickson added, “It has been a privilege to watch this event grow and get better every year, and it’s all thanks to our incredible on-air and programming staff, not just for the on-air work, but the weeks of advance work recording interviews, editing audio, participating in training, and keeping our socials buzzing.”

Binnie Media EVP of Programming and Operations Heath Cole commented, “20 YEARS, and raising over 400K in just two days is an incredible achievement, and it’s a testament to the dedication of Leif, Jadd, and our entire team, partners, and the generosity of our listeners!”