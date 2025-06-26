Bay Area’s KQED Faces New Layoffs From $12M Budget Deficit

San Francisco’s KQED is bracing for a new round of layoffs as the public media outlet aims to address a projected $12 million budget deficit. The move, preceded by a voluntary buyout offer, was announced in a June 4 email to staff from CEO Michael Isip.

The buyout window closed June 21, with all employees eligible to request a package. Those requests, Isip noted, would be evaluated individually based on operational needs. Staff who are laid off will receive the same package. The reduction process is expected to conclude by mid-summer.

According to Isip, KQED’s expenses have grown at an annual rate of 4.7% over the past eight years, while revenue has only increased by 3.2%. He cited a lack of a sustainable digital membership model for public media, alongside declines in corporate underwriting and grant support, as key drivers of the financial shortfall.

This latest round of cuts comes after workforce reductions in 2024, when KQED eliminated 34 positions in response to an $8 million shortfall. That included 19 layoffs, 11 early retirements or voluntary departures, and four unfilled roles. The station projected $4.5 million in annual savings as part of a broader effort to reach a balanced budget by 2027.

Those prior cuts spanned multiple departments, including radio and TV broadcasting, podcasts, digital video, membership, and sponsorship development. KQED also automated its overnight radio master control, prompting a union challenge from the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians, and chose not to renew leases for its downtown San Jose satellite office and signage.

KQED is the second major public broadcaster to announce staff cuts this week, following news that Wisconsin Public Broadcasting has laid off 15 employees and canceled three nationally syndicated programs.