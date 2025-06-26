Music Discovery Shifts: Radio Gains Ground With Younger Gen Z

Gen Z’s relationship with audio is rich, layered, and still includes radio. That’s the picture painted by new Edison Research data; while streaming leads, radio remains a key part of the audio diet, especially when listeners seek connection, mood boosts, and authenticity.

Edison Research’s 2025 Gen Z Audio Report study, presented in partnership with SiriusXM, surveyed more than 2,000 individuals aged 13-24 in Q4 2024, with data weighted to reflect the total US population in that age range.

The topline? Gen Z listens to an average of 4 hours and 10 minutes of audio each day. Of that, AM/FM radio claims 16% of Gen Z’s total daily audio time, putting it in third place behind streaming music (42%) and YouTube (20%), but ahead of podcasts and SiriusXM combined.

While AM/FM radio may not lead audio consumption for Gen Z, an interesting turnaround is at play: 10% of 13–17-year-olds cite AM/FM radio as their top music discovery source. That figure is more than double the rate of 18–24-year-olds (4%), suggesting a generational uptick in radio’s influence among younger listeners.

The data puts AM/FM on more earbuds and dashboards than some might expect: nearly half of Gen Z reported listening to broadcast or satellite radio in the past week and 63% say they’ve consumed a podcast in the past month, an audience that Edison estimates at 35 million.

The report finds that audio serves not only as entertainment, but also as therapy, companionship, and community for Gen Z. 86% say music or podcasts help boost their mood, while 67% say audio gives them a way to escape from daily life. Notably, 61% say audio has positively impacted their mental health.

As for what music they’re listening to, Gen Z’s favorite format by far is Hip-Hop/Rap (63%), followed by Pop (48%), R&B (38%), and Country (33%). And while social media is increasingly central to music discovery, particularly for older Gen Zs, younger teens still lean heavily on friends and family for new music recommendations.

This follows ad data published last week that showed that Gen Z is most engaged by audio ads featuring music they like or that make them laugh. Honesty and inspiration also resonate, with 42% citing both as attention-grabbing traits. Unique and creative content appeals to 36%. Brand values and celebrity endorsements trail slightly at 31%, while emotional content (23%) and diverse perspectives (22%) round out the list of ad drivers for Gen Z.

The full Gen Z Audio Report is available now.