Edison Takes Pulse On What Gen Z Wants In Audio Ads

What really makes Gen Z stop and listen? New data from Edison Research is shedding light on what cuts through the noise, and gets one of today’s most sought-after media consumers to engage with an audio ad – and it’s not always what brands might expect.

Edison’s 2025 Gen Z Audio Report, in collaboration with SiriusXM Media, shows that humor and music remain the most effective triggers for engagement.

According to the research gathered from more than 2,000 people ages 13-24 in the US, 49% respondents said they are much more likely to pay attention to an advertisement if it features music they like, with 49% also saying they respond strongly to ads that make them laugh.

Honesty and transparency also rank highly among the cohort, with 42% indicating these traits make them more likely to engage with an ad. Similarly, 42% reported that content that inspires them boosts their interest. Creativity and originality matter as well, with 36% responding favorably to ads that are unique or different from typical content they encounter.

Brand alignment remains important, though slightly less of a differentiator.

Thirty-one percent of respondents said they are more likely to pay attention to ads from brands that share their values, while 31% cited celebrity or influencer endorsements as a motivating factor. Emotional content (23%) and diversity of voices or perspectives (22%) rounded out the list of factors that influence Gen Z ad receptivity.

According to the full 2024 data for Edison Research’s Share of Ear, AM/FM still makes up 30% of ad-supported Gen Z listening, nearly matching ad-supported streaming at 32%, with podcasts close behind at 29%.

The full Gen Z Audio Report will be released on June 25, with a webinar scheduled for 2p ET.