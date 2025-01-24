Radio Carried Ad-Supported Listening Across Generations in 2024

Radio continues to dominate ad-supported audio listening, whether at work, home, or in the car – even among Millennials and Gen Z. Edison Research’s full Share of Ear results for 2024 show nearly 90% of ad-supported in-car audio listening belongs to AM/FM.

Radio’s influence extends beyond the car, with over half of ad-supported listening at home attributed to AM/FM, far outpacing streaming music at a three-to-one margin. In workplaces, radio secures nearly two-thirds of ad-supported listening. Audacy shares this Edison data following the revelation that post-pandemic audio listening habits show signs of returning to pre-COVID patterns.

As for listening from home, Edison found AM/FM streaming commands a 43% share of ad-supported listening on smart speakers, beating streaming music by 8%. AM/FM smart speaker listening has more than doubled since 2018, even as smart speaker ownership plateaus.

So what about the myth that Gen Z doesn’t listen to radio? In actuality, Gen Z spends almost just as much time with AM/FM radio than with ad-supported streaming. AM/FM broadcast still accounts for 30% of their listening, while streaming music holds a slight lead on their consumption at 32%. Podcasts hold 29%, showing a well-balanced audio diet.

Millennials similarly balance traditional and digital audio, with 48% of their listening attributed to AM/FM, 30% to streaming music, and 16% to podcasts.

Traditional radio still rules listening habits among older audiences. Baby Boomers spend 69% of their ad-supported audio time with terrestrial radio, demonstrating the enduring appeal of live, over-the-air broadcasts. Gen X listeners dedicate 64% of their daily listening to radio.

Elsewhere in audio, Edison also found podcast listening continues to rise, now holding the #2 spot in share of listening for three consecutive years, surpassing streaming music.

Over the past decade, podcast consumption has increased more than fivefold, drawing listeners to genres ranging from true crime to sports. Audacy notes its own study from June showing podcasts are also highly effective for advertisers, with 64% of listeners appreciating sponsors and many taking action after hearing an ad – 40% visit a website, and 37% make a purchase in-store.