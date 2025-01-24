General Manager – Radio/Media Company

Honolulu, HI – Job Details:: Company Overview: Pacific Media Group is a premier radio and media company based in Hawaii, committed to delivering high-quality, engaging content to our diverse audience across the islands. Our dynamic mix of radio, digital media, and events reflects the unique culture and community of Hawaii. As we continue to grow, we seek an experienced and visionary General Manager to lead our operations and help shape our company’s future.

Position Overview: The General Manager will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company, managing radio stations, digital media platforms, sales, marketing, programming, and community relations. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in media management, a deep understanding of Hawaii’s cultural landscape, and the ability to drive growth while maintaining the company’s integrity and vision.

Key Responsibilities:

• Lead strategic planning and execution of all operational functions, including programming, marketing, sales, and community outreach.

• Oversee budgeting, financial performance, and profitability, ensuring fiscal responsibility while driving revenue growth.

• Foster relationships with advertisers, partners, and community organizations to maintain and grow a strong local presence.

• Supervise and mentor staff across departments, promoting a collaborative and positive workplace culture.

• Ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements, including FCC guidelines and broadcasting standards.

• Drive innovation across digital and traditional media platforms to expand audience reach and engagement.

• Develop and execute strategies for market growth, audience development, and brand enhancement.

• Represent the company at industry events and in various community and public relations efforts.

Qualifications:

• Proven experience in media management, with a minimum of 5 years in a leadership role.

• Strong knowledge of the radio industry, digital media, and the Hawaii market.

• Exceptional leadership, communication, and organizational skills.

• Experience managing budgets, financial operations, and revenue growth initiatives.

• Ability to lead and inspire a diverse team, fostering creativity, collaboration, and accountability.

• Familiarity with FCC regulations and compliance in broadcasting.

• Passion for the Hawaiian culture, community, and media landscape.

Preferred Qualifications:

• Prior experience in the Hawaii media market or working with multicultural audiences.

• Strong network of industry contacts within media, advertising, and community organizations.

• Experience in digital media, social media, and emerging media technologies.

Benefits:

• Competitive annual salary, $190,000.00, with performance-based bonuses.

• Comprehensive health, dental, and vision insurance.

• Retirement plan options.

• Opportunities for professional development and growth.

• Relocation assistance available for the right candidate.

How to Apply: Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and references to [email protected] with the subject line “General Manager Application – Hawaii.” Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and early submission is encouraged.

Pacific Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer.