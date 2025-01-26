Entravision Appoints Eduardo Maytorena to Lead LA Sales

Entravision has announced Eduardo Maytorena as its Senior Vice President and General Sales Manager for Los Angeles. Maytorena makes the move after almost two years as General Sales Manager at Spanish Broadcasting System Los Angeles.

He previously worked as SBS’s Local Sales Manager in LA since 2019. From 2010 to 2018, Maytorena served as Creative Sales Director for Radio Centro 93.9, now KLLI under Meruelo Media. Additionally, he held the position of Creative Sales and Marketing Director at the Spanish-language tabloid Hoy, formerly affiliated with the Los Angeles Times under Tribune ownership.

Maytorena is currently a Partner at Mezcalifornian Films, where he took on roles as Co-Writer, Director, and Producer of independent feature films.

In the Los Angeles area, Entravision operates José 97.5/107.1 (KLYY/KSSE) and Viva 103.1 (KDLD).

Entravision Chief Revenue Officer Juan Navarro said, “We are thrilled to welcome Eduardo to the Entravision family. Eduardo’s extensive experience, creative vision, and dedication to serving the Latino community make him an invaluable asset to our leadership team. We look forward to seeing his contributions elevate our sales strategy and community engagement in Los Angeles.”

Maytorena mentioned, “I have always admired Entravision’s commitment to connecting with the diverse tapestry and communities that make up Los Angeles, and I am incredibly privileged to lead as the SVP, General Manager. Together, we will amplify local voices, drive unparalleled results for our advertising partners, and ensure that brands not only reach but truly connect with our dynamic audience across all channels.”