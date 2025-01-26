Jeremy Fenech Takes The Driver’s Seat For Mornings In Flint

Townsquare Media Flint’s Cars 108 (WCRZ) has found its new morning host in a familiar voice – Jeremy Fenech. Fenech will make his return to the signal on The Cars Morning Drive starting February 10 as interim morning host and Brand Manager George McIntyre returns to middays.

Fenech, a Flint native, began his radio career as a weekend overnight DJ on Cars 108 at just 15 years old and has spent the past three decades at stations in Detroit, Evansville, and Indiana. He most recently served as Program Director and afternoon drive host for Krol Communications’ 103.9 The Fox (WRSR) in Flint.

Townsquare Flint Market President and General Manager Kristine Sikkema stated, “We are so excited to enter this new chapter with Jeremy Fenech at the helm of our flagship radio station’s morning show. Jeremy brings so much fun to everything he does and has incredible passion for the people of Flint.”

Fenech shared, “I’m thrilled to finally be coming home. Cars 108 is where I began my radio career, and I can’t wait to once again work with the station’s incredible staff and some of my lifelong friends. I’ve always loved making the listeners the stars of the show and really look forward to getting to know the Cars 108 audience. Hosting The Cars Morning Drive is a dream come true.”