CRS 2025 To Honor Dallas Host For Decades Of Charity Work

Cumulus Media Dallas morning host Mark “Hawkeye” Louis will receive the Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award at CRS 2025. The conference has also announced syndicated personality Elaina Smith will return to emcee the New Faces of Country Music Show.

The award, named for the late Tom Rivers, recognizes individuals in country radio for their exceptional public service and humanitarian contributions.

As host of Hawkeye in the Morning on New Country 96.3 (KSCS), Hawkeye has been deeply involved in charitable initiatives for over two decades, particularly with Cook Children’s Hospital. His work with the hospital began in 2002, including serving as a camp counselor for Camp Sanguinity, a program for cancer patients, and as a board member from 2004 to 2006.

In 2014, he launched KSCS’s first radiothon, which, along with efforts from sister station KPLX, has raised nearly $4.5 million, including over $1 million in 2023 alone.

In 2023, Hawkeye auctioned his personal collection of more than 17,000 baseball cards, raising over $10,000 for Cook Children’s Hospital. He also supports veterans through initiatives such as the 10,000 For The Troops program, which collected over 215,000 handmade cards in 2024, and Pets For Vets, which raised $20,000 to train service dogs for disabled veterans.

Additionally, as a board member of the Dallas Marathon, Hawkeye has helped raise funds for Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, further demonstrating his commitment to community service.

The award will be presented during the New Faces of Country Music Show. Sponsored by ACM and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Westwood One’s Elaina Smith will host the anticipated showcase for the fifth year, which will feature Drew Baldridge, Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Zach Top, and Warren Zeiders.