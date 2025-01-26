Classic Country Cut In Clarksville As Fowler Flips The Wolf

105.1 The Wolf is no more in Clarksville, TN, as Fowler Media switched the Country station to an Adult Contemporary format over the weekend as 105-1 WJZM. The rebranded station pays homage to its historic call letters, first assigned in 1941.

The new playlist will be complemented by syndicated programming from Delilah, Mario Lopez, and Jackson Blue. Local programming will be headlined by owners Bryan and Jody Fowler, who will host a live morning show.

Formerly part of Consolidated Media, the Fowlers managed multiple properties in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio before selling their stations in 2021. Bryan Fowler continues to work as a media broker across the United States.

WJZM previously served as the flagship for Salem Media’s Gospel network before its shift to a classic country format in 2016. Along with the format change, WJZM recently unveiled new studios near Clarksville’s Downtown Arena District.