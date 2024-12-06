Dallas’ New Country Collects 215,000 Holiday Cards for Troops

Cumulus Media Dallas’ New Country 96.3 (KSCS) celebrated a record-breaking 10,000 for the Troops holiday card drive, collecting 215,800 cards for US military personnel stationed overseas. The sixth annual campaign was again led by Hawkeye in the Morning.

Co-hosts Mark “Hawkeye” Louis and Michelle Rodriguez started the drive on October 21 with a goal of 10,000 cards. Listeners, community members, and students from local schools contributed to the effort, culminating in a live broadcast event at Cumulus’ Dallas plaza.

By its conclusion, cards flooded in from over 80 drop-off locations across the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Supporters also mailed cards directly to the station.

The cards will be sent to troops through the nonprofit Holiday Cards for Our Military Challenge, which ensures delivery to bases and units around the world. Since its launch, the 10,000 for the Troops campaign has collected over 653,000 cards.

Reflecting on the campaign’s growth, Louis and Rodriguez said, “Each year we see our community get more involved with this effort. Six years ago, we started with one drop-off location, and now we have 80. The number of schools, offices, churches, and community groups that took part this year was staggering.”

Holiday Cards for Our Military President Dr. Laura Landerman-Garber stated, “The New Country 96.3 community has already become part of the Holiday Card Challenge family, a gift most unexpected and completely wonderful. The hearts of Texans are red, white, and blue, clearly ready to stand up for our troops, veterans, and their beloved families. I know tens of thousands of smiles will be shining bright on bases around the globe, bringing a taste of home for the holidays.”

